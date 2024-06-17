Special Olympics Area 11 teams up with MOO-ville to create SOMI-themed ice cream

Special Olympics Michigan provides community, activity, and competition for nearly 20,000 athletes and unified partners. From state competitions to local events, there are so many ways to get involved and embrace the inclusion revolution of Special Olympics Michigan.

Special Olympics Area 11 has teamed up with MOO-ville Creamery in Nashville, MI to support SOMI deliciously, by creating the official ice cream flavor of Special Olympics Michigan!

The Go For Gold ice cream is a blue ribbon chocolate ice cream with ribbons of golden caramel and chunks of butterfinger.

Join the ice cream launch celebration at MOO-ville's location in Barry County, 5875 South M-66 in Nashville, on June 22 from 2-4 p.m.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok