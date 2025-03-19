Special event invites moms and caregivers to "Rest & Refresh" with area non-profit, MomsBloom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MomsBloom Inc. is inviting local mothers and caregivers to take a well-deserved break at its free “Rest & Refresh” event on Saturday, March 22, from 1-3 PM at Mind Body Baby Collective in Grand Rapids.

Attendees can enjoy yoga, massages, and free gifts from local vendors, including birth doulas, therapists, and spas. There will also be a raffle with prizes like yoga memberships and spa packages, with proceeds supporting MomsBloom’s postpartum support programs.

“Mothers and caregivers give so much of themselves every day,” says MomsBloom Executive Director Kimber Wager. “This event is a chance for them to recharge and connect with resources for ongoing wellness.”

MomsBloom is a nonprofit providing free postpartum support to families in Kent and Ottawa counties, ensuring new parents aren’t left to navigate early parenthood alone.

The event is at Mind Body Baby Collective (2422 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546). Free childcare is available, and registration is open at MomsBloom Event Page.

For more information, visit momsbloom.org.