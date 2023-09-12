Sparta prepares to celebrate 8th annual Michigan Apple Fest this weekend

Apple growers in Michigan are projected to harvest 32 million bushels- or 1.3 billion pounds- of apples this season. Sparta is getting ready to celebrate the abundant harvest this weekend at the 8th annual Michigan Apple Fest.

The Michigan Apple Fest features Michigan Apples in food and beverages sold by local restaurants, cider and tasting competitions from farm markets, local history of apples in Michigan, and kid’s games with hands-on activities promoting healthy eating.

Attendees can participate in the Apple Pie Baking Contest, listen to live music, and even meet the Michigan Apple Queen! Downtown Sparta is filled with activities

centered around apples and gathers community members of all ages together over a two-day event.

Michigan Apple Festwill take place on September 15 and 15 throughout Downtown Sparta. To stay up to date on the event, visit the Michigan Apple Fest Facebook Event Page.

For more information about local farm markets, visit the Fruit Ridge Markets.