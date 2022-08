The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!

Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be at the exhibit through September 4.

Admission is free for Kent Co. kids aged 17 and under, with discounts for Kent County adults.

Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org.