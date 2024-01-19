Southwest MI Tourist Council launches Trails Challenge

Getting outdoors is good for the soul, and for many, exercise is a key part of mental and physical wellness. Southwest Michigan Trails Council has started a year-round challenge to get more people out to explore the beauty that Southwest Michigan has to offer, as well as incentivize people to better their health.

The Southwest Michigan Trails Challenge is open to all ages throughout the year, encouraging people to discover miles of scenic trails in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren Counties.

Participants can hike, bike, wheelchair, paddle, snowshoe, cross-country ski, fat tire bike, and snowmobile depending on the trail’s designation. Trail experiences range from exhilarating climbs with incredible vistas to wildlife and bird sightings, and in-season wildflowers, gorgeous fall foliage, and stunning ice formations. Many of the trails are free, but some require parking or admission fees.

The first 100 adventurers to complete five trail check-ins will receive a branded belt bag and a commemorative sticker celebrating their achievements. Once all the prizes are claimed, the challenge closes. However, after the challenge ends, organizers encourage others to set personal goals to visit as many of the region’s trails as they can this year.

To participate, download the Visit Southwest Michigan app from the App Store or Google Play. Next, set up an account and click “Start” in the Trails Challenge. Then choose from over two dozen trails and take a selfie by the trailhead or sign and upload it on the app. Do this on five different Southwest Michigan trails.

For more information about the Southwest Michigan Trails Challenge and to download the Visit Southwest Michigan app, visit swmichigan.org/things-to-do/trails.