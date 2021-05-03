South Haven native, Nate Barnes, makes his way to becoming the next big voice in country music

South Haven native, Nate Barnes, may be the next big voice in country music, and one of the biggest reasons is his debut single, "You Ain't Pretty."

The former nuclear power plant worker spent years playing bars, coffee shops, small venues, and festivals in and around South Michigan until one fateful day when he met chart-topping songwriter Jason Sellers while passing through Nashville. This chance meeting turned into a lifelong dream realized--a meeting with pioneering Music Row label head Benny Brown. The meeting ultimately landed Barnes a record deal with Quartz Hill Records, and now his musical journey has begun.

To launch his career, Barnes reminds us that beauty is much more than skin deep with his empowering debut single, “You Ain’t Pretty.” The song has earned over 15 million views/streams on TikTok and has surpassed over 1.3 Million streams over all digital streaming platforms.

His debut single will officially be released on June 4.

Currently, Nate is on a radio tour promoting his debut radio single "You Ain't Pretty" with stops across the country- including one in Grand Rapids on May 4.

To stay up to date on what Nate Barnes is up to and to hear his latest music, follow him on social media:

Or learn more at natebarnesmusic.com.