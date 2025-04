Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Our friend Franklin from From Michigan, With Love zoomed into our studios with a couple of mitten-made products to highlight!

For the savory fans? The Onion Crock has an incredible array for tasty soups to try. Meanwhile Doodles Sugarbush has the syrup and other sweet offerings.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok