Soup’s On For All is back for the first time in person since 2020. The event benefits and celebrates God’s kitchen, which is a food program of Catholic Charities West Michigan that provides free meals to those in need. There are still tickets available to attend the event and also opportunities for sponsorship and volunteering.

January 30th @ 6:30pm

B.O.B. – 20 Monroe Ave NW

Tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at the door

SoupsOnForAll.org