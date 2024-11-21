Sounds Like Michigan, a Benefit for the Michigan Music Alliance, takes place on November 23

The Michigan Music Alliance is a collaborative organization providing professional growth opportunities for the Michigan music community. They are hosting their annual fundraiser, Sounds Like Michigan, featuring musical acts from across the state, and raising funds to provide resources to help Michigan musicians thrive.

The benefit concert will take place on November 23 at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids. Performances will take place at the following times:

7 p.m. - The American Hotel System-Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids rockers crafting honest, emotive anthems that light the way through life's shadows.

7:45 p.m. - Ari B -Detroit

Ari B is an R&B songstress hailing from the vibrant musical city of Detroit, Michigan.

8:30 p.m. - Cabildo -Grand Rapids

Cabildo is an alternative Latin rock collective that delivers a unique blend of cumbia, ska, folk and other genres of music from Latin and South America.

9:15 p.m. - Frontier Ruckus - Detroit

Though formed in a folk tradition, Frontier Ruckus has shown an eclecticism across their catalog, incorporating aspects of baroque and jangle pop, alt-country, bluegrass, and lo-fi.

There will also be a silent auction featuring a wide variety of music memorabilia, instruments, experiences and more.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, and $100 for VIP.

Learn more about this event and purchase tickets at soundslikemichigan.com.

