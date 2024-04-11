Sound the Alarm: American Red Cross installing smoke alarms in homes for free

Smoke alarms save lives. Yet, so many homes don't have them, or they're not properly installed. Fox 17 is partnering with local organizations like the American Red Cross and E.S.C.A.P.E. for the "Keep Michigan SAFE- Smoke Alarms For Everyone" campaign.

The American Heart Association will be hosting a free event on April 20, Sound The Alarm, in Wyoming. Volunteers will be installing smoke alarms in homes that need them. These volunteers will be canvassing neighborhoods on April 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to noon to determine who needs fire alarms and provide fire safety education.

Sign up to volunteer or learn more about fire safety at soundthealarm.org/michigan or call (616) 649-2090.