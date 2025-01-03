Soul-Filled Restaurant and Catering opens first brick and mortar space in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Chef LaKisha started her Soul Filled Cakes and Catering in 2014, following in the footsteps of her mother, who ran a catering company out of Muskegon for 30 years. Today she's known for cooking with love, bringing a joyful spirit and delicious food everywhere she goes. Now, she's celebrating her first brick and mortar restaurant, Soul Filled at the Lumberman's Vault. It is one of what will be 5 restaurants inside the old Huntington Bank building in downtown Muskegon.

Known as the "home of the turkey knuckle" Chef LaKisha specializes in traditional soul food like mac and cheese, greens and sweet potato pie. She will continue to cater events, while introducing more people to what she does best in this new setting. She is also planning collaborations with the owners of neighboring restaurants like UpLeaf, creating fusion dishes.

Lumberman's Vault is at 221 Webster Ave, in downtown Muskegon. It's open Monday-Thursday, noon-10:00 pm, Friday and Saturday, noon-11:00pm and Sunday noon-6:00 pm.