"Sonic Border" takes people on a journey to the Mexican-American border

While art is often a form of personal expression, it's also a conduit to bring social and political issues to the forefront. There's a new exhibit opening at the Grand Rapids Art Museum that brings two artists together to take people on a journey to the Mexican-American border through photos, sound, and sculptures.

"Border Cantos | Sonic Border" reveals the often unseen human reality of the Mexican-American borderlands. Created by photographer Richard Misrach and experimental composer/artist Guillermo Galindo, the exhibit includes photo landscapes and a sound composition, combined with musical sculptures created with objects found at the border.

The exhibit addresses difficult topics of politics, environmental concerns, and humanitarian issues. Through this artistic display, the artists show the story of thousands of people who have journeyed through the borderlands in hopes of a better life.

"Borders Cantos | Sonic Border" will be on display from February 3 – April 28.

Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $6 for youths.

To learn more about this exhibit, visit artmuseumgr.org or call 616-831-1000.