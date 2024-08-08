Songwriter Gary Burr releases debut novel, "Reunion"

Gary Burr is a songwriter, singer, musician, and now author! He's worked with people like Kenny Loggins, Ringo Star, Carole King, and Neil Diamond, and took his experiences in the industry to write what he's calling an adult fairy tale for music lovers.

His new novel, Reunion, imagines a Beatles reunion concert organized by Paul McCartney. Gary's decades of success in the music industry, especially his work with Ringo Starr led to the book.

Burr joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about Reunion, and what inspired him to write this story.

