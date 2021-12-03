Some great family fun awaits in Todd's Weekend Adventures

Celebrating its 36th annual season, “America's tallest singing Christmas tree", presented by the Mona Shores High School choir and orchestra, is the premier way to kick off your holiday season. The 67-foot tree is home to over 160 singers from the Mona Shores Gigh School choir and is joined on stage by over 50 members of the orchestra. It all takes place at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon from now until December 4th. Ticket prices range from $15 to $18 dollars and are available right now at frauenthal.org.

Meanwhile a Grand Rapids tradition continues as the annual Holiday Pops series is happening now at Devo Performance Hall. Back by popular demand, singer and pianist Tony Desare has joined the orchestra for this year's performances. Enjoy your favorite holiday melodies and sing along on traditional carols with the voices of the Grand Rapids Symphony chorus and youth chorus. There are shows tonight and tomorrow night as well as matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday in the afternoon. Tickets start at $18 dollars and can be found at ticketmaster.com.

Big holiday weekend in Rockford! It starts tonight with the annual holiday lighting ceremony starting at 5:30. A choir will sing classic Christmas carols before a quick message of peace and the countdown to light up the town! Horse drawn carriage rides will be available starting at 6:30. Then don't forget to head out on Saturday morning to catch the 77th annual Santa Parade! Get more information on the social media channels from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce