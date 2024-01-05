Sole grandchild of Martin Luther King Jr. writes kids book, "We Dream a World"

The granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is taking inspiration from her family's legacy of national civil rights advocacy and wrote a children's book, "We Dream A World."

15-year-old activist Yolanda Renee King says this book serves as a gift to her grandparents, and the world. While she never met her grandfather, she is following in his footsteps by galvanizing countless young people to speak out on issues affecting the modern world.

"We Dream A World" is a call for unity and equality, and is inspired by Langston Hughes' poem, "I Dream A World." The book’s narrative expresses Yolanda’s deep love for her grandparents, while also speaking to children everywhere about her hopes for a new future, as expressed through her call-and-response affirmation that brings thunderous participation at her public speeches and addresses.