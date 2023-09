ArtPrize is underway in West Michigan and there are plenty of auxiliary events around the art competition to check out. One of those events is the Artstrike, a 3 on 3 soccer tournament hosted by the Great Lakes FC, where the winner will receive a huge cash prize.

The tournament will take place on September 24 at the ArtPrize Oasis, 555 Monroe Avenue NW, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To register a team visit tickets.passagesports.com.