Soccer fundraiser to support Dino Baskovic and his family during cancer journey

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Dino Baskovic has been a pillar of the Rockford community for more than a decade, from volunteering to the sports director for the YMCA. He was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2008, and during that battle, his dedication to his community has never wavered. But after nearly 20 years, Dino is in hospice and now the community hopes to give back to him and his family.

On Sunday, August 4, BattleGR Tactical Games and Sports is hosting a benefit for his family from 1:00-4:00 pm. Registration for the soccer tournament begins at noon, it's $15 per player and $10 per spectator. 100% of those fees will go to the Baskovic family. Laser tag and axe throwing, food and drink will also be available, with a portion of the sales also supporting the cause.