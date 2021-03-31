Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the perfect spring break destination

Not headed somewhere warm for spring break? The beach can be found indoors at Soaring Eagle Waterpark!

Rainforest Rumble is happening now through April 11, where you can do everything from 3D Laser Crystal Imaging, baffling ball, pampering to-go bags, virtual reality, caricature drawings, balloon art, crafts, and more! For more details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Staying during the Easter holiday? Let the family restaurant at Soaring Eagle Waterpark do the Easter cooking. Choose from slow-roasted prime rib, brown sugar glazed Easter ham, with a wonderful selection of sides along with cheesecake with fresh berries. Reservations are recommended, which can be made at soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Or if your child has a special birthday coming up, consider the many options at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The gold, platinum, and diamond packages all boast everything from five hours in the waterpark to a whole spread of pizza and party decorations.

Just yards away is The Retreat, perfection for an extended stay or romantic getaway, too. The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers, and dryers, and more. Go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com and click on "Stay With Us" to find out more.

Ready for outdoor concerts this summer? Tickets are now on sale for the following concerts.

Just announced, Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell will take the stage on August 28. Urban released a total of 11 studio albums and has charted 37 singles on the U.S. hot country songs chart, 18 of which went to number one.

Shinedown along with special guest Theory and West Michigan's own, Pop Evil, is taking the stage on August 6. Shinedown is multi-platiunum! Recent hits like "Get Up", "Monsters", and "Devil" bring their total to 14 number ones on Billboards Mainstream Rock Songs charts. This concert will not disappoint rock music lovers!

Don't forget country sensation Luke Bryan and special guest Morgan Evans on May 29. Followed by Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames on July 10.

Tickets are also on sale for Miranda Lambert with Lee Brice. Lambert is one of the most decorated artists in the history of country music and the recipient of 70 prestigious awards. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1.800.514.3849.