Stay warm and active Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

A Day at the Water Park

Mount Pleasant is only about an hour north of Grand Rapids, so why not pack up the kids and spend a day inside the Soaring Eagle Water Park? Here it's always over 80 degrees, and you can enjoy many attractions like the FlowRider, numerous water slides, Beaver's Bend Lazy River, and so much more!

Rates start at $33 per person.

Get all the details at SoaringEagleWaterPark.com.

Celebrate with a Splash Bash Birthday Party

If you want to have a memorable birthday, look no further than the Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party! Get all-day access to a private cabana, plus water park passes for you and up to eight guests!

Each Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party also comes with 8 bottles of water and 12 delicious cupcakes.

Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Parties start at $349. For more information, questions, or to book a Splash Bash Cabana Birthday Party, call 989-817-4825 to speak with a party planning specialist.

Dining at the Water Park

After a day of play, enjoy a meal at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark's family restaurant. From family-friendly basics like pizza, chicken tenders, burgers, dogs, and fries to more substantial entrées for Mom and Dad, the menu has something sure to please the pickiest eaters. Yes, there are more healthful options for everyone, as well.

To check availability and hours of operation, call 989-817-4806.

Extend Your Stay at The Retreat

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one, two, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to The Retreat, and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.