Soaring Eagle is ready to host your family for Thanksgiving with food and entertainment

Coming on January 21 is Hinder and Puddle of Mudd. Hinder hit the post-grunge scene in the early 2000s. Their 2005 full-length debut, extreme behavior, became one of the year's most popular albums, climbing to triple platinum status and sending "Lips of an Angel" to number three on the singles charts. Rock band Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums and has had a string of number-one mainstream rock singles in the United States. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

Skillet, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino with Theory of a Deadman on March 4, 2023. Tickets go on sale on November 18 and will start at $44.

Larry the Cable Guy is a multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard Award-winner, and one of the top comedians in the country. He'll be at Soaring Eagle on March 10, with tickets starting at $44.

American rock band Chicago will be back in West Michigan on May 5, 2023. The band formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois, and since then has recorded 38 albums, sold over one million records, and is one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time. Tickets are going on sale on November 18 and start at $59.

Cocktails, Carvings, and Candy Canes are coming up at the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall on November 26. Enjoy delicious tastes of holiday-themed dishes from the area's top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they'll be serving up some amazing entertainment during the event such as Tommy Decarlo and Marshall Carloff. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission is $75.

It's a New Year's Eve Celebration at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Enjoy endless food choices from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Pary with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ Dance Throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and include two drink tickets. Attendees must be 18 or older.

Get comfy on November 25 and 26 for Pajama Jam! There's craft time, a scavenger hunt, story time with Nokomis, and movies!

On the 25th from 6 to 7 p.m. parents can relax and get a massage, and on the 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. they're raffling off lots of prizes including Apple air pods and a Nintendo Switch Lite. Don't forget about the dance party on Saturday night too!

The kitchen team at the Family Restaurant is ready to serve up Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. people can enjoy a Turkey dinner with all the fixings, or a cajun shrimp and tortellini meal. Don't forget dessert, since they'll be serving up cheesecake topped with bourbon pecan sauce and caramel. Reservations are recommended, and they have pick-up available too. Call (989)-817-4806 for more details or to place your order.

Through the entire month of December Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel will be celebrating Holly Jolly Dayz. There's so much going on, but the highlights include a visit with Santa and reindeer, crystal engraving, a hot cocoa bar, and a DJ Dance Party. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book your room.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

