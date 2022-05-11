Soaring Eagle brings Journey and more to the stage this summer

Soaring Eagle is ready for you! As the weather warms up, there's more to do outside!

It's time to register for the 8th annual Soaring Eagle Open taking place at Pohlcat Golf Course. This year it's August 12-14. On Friday, take part in the Seniors 3-Man Scramble or the Ladies 3-Player Scramble. Saturday and Sunda is an open tournament play.

For pricing, lodging details, and registration forms, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

There are plenty of shows at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Tickets are going on sale on Saturday for Journey. Their Freedom Tour will be in Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more!

The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum Albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets go on sale for the outdoor concert on Saturday and start at $32.

Tacos and Tequila is back! It takes place on May 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Hall. Try delicious tacos and Mexican dishes from the area's top restaurants along with specialty tequila cocktails. Enjoy a live musical performance by War too!

There's still plenty of room in the Entertainment Hall if you'd like to see Steve Martin and Martin Short on May 27. From two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century, their humor is driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood. Tickets start at $62.

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.