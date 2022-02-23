Check out these new events coming to Soaring Eagle properties

The perfect cure for cabin fever? 80 degrees and lots of water to splash around in. Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant checks all of the boxes!

Learn Kung Fu on February 25 and 26. Crafts, a scavenger hunt, storytime, and watch "Kung Fu Panda" on Friday.

Have those spring break plans in place? It's an all-star spring break March 25 through April 10 at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Pick from events like virtual reality racing, crystal engraving, visiting with Mario and Luigi, and more!

Go online to Soaring Eagle Waterpark.com or call 877-2EAGLE2.

Lots of shows at the casino and resort! Just added, country star Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show with special guest, Elle King on July 21. Kentucky-born Stapleton, he is a multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winner, one of Nashville's most respected and beloved musicians. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 25.

Actor, comedian, and TV host Joel McHale will take the stage on March 11! One of his career highlights includes hosting the satire show, "The Soup", and he's even had his own show on Netflix.

Newly added for May 27 is the funny duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short. "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today" is a show that redefines form in unexpected and profound ways.

To get tickets to this show and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.