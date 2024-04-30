"So You Want To Write a Book?" MI author explains the steps to take to make it happen

Everyone has a story, and more than 80 percent of Americans want to share it by writing a book before they die. But will they? Probably not. But you should, and you can!

For those who need some help getting started, Tony Rubleski, a local best-selling author of nine books and has worked with countless writers, has written a book called "So You Want to Write a Book: How To Get Off Your Ass and Make It Happen."

Rubleski joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share a few ways to overcome the inner battle of doubt most people face before they write, and how this book will help them achieve their goal of writing a book.