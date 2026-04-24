Snug Harbor kicks off summer season with return of Chili Blues chili cook-off

Snug Harbor, Grand Haven's beloved waterfront restaurant, is bringing summer early with the return of the Chili Blues chili cook-off, with a special purpose for this year's event.

This year's cook-off, taking place Saturday, April 25, is in partnership with i understand love heals and combining community with connection towards mental health awareness and suicide prevention. While there is no admission fee to sample chili entries, attendees will be able to donate to i understand's mission through registering as a chili team for $10, become a title sponsor for the event, and contribute to the cook-off's silent auction with donations of experiences, gift cards, merchandise, services, and more.

The event kicks off at 12 P.M., with chili samples beginning at 3 P.M. A live band will perform from 6 to 9 P.M.

Snug Harbor owner Steve Loftis and i understand founder Vonnie Woodrick visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and partnership.

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