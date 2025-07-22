Snap to it! SBJ Studios prepares for 25-Hour non-stop photoshoot challenge

SBJ Studios is a photography studio and event space featuring a variety of furniture setups, backdrops, and lighting. Over the years, they have showcased their work online with local athletes and behind-the-scenes footage of their projects - many involving fire!

Next month, the studio is taking ambition to the next level with a 25-hour straight photoshoot challenge, vying to break a world record. All are invited to participate, whether that be those looking to capture maternity photos, aspiring models, couples, an updated employment headshot, or even just to witness the fun and excitement of the event.

The record-breaking attempt will be August 9 through 10, beginning 8 P.M. that Saturday and lasting until 9 P.M. that Sunday. There are 30-minute time sessions available for just $65 each. All photographs will be taken at their studio, located at 6777 Paw Paw Avenue in Coloma.

Josh Fairbanks, owner and photographer of SBJ Studios, visited the Mix with Studio Manager Cass Emrath to discuss the event - and show off their fiery technique for some of their photos!

Visit SBJ Studios at their website or Facebook page to learn more!

