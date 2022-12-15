Smartphone holiday tech tips from Comcast

Whether you're getting your child their first smartphone or are looking to tighten up the security on the tech you already own, it's always important to stay up to date on the latest tech and scams.

Michelle Gilbert from Comcast shares holiday tech tips to be alert about during the holiday season.

Shopping for a smartphone: Instead of buying brand-new devices, consider purchasing a refurbished smartphone, especially if you’re purchasing your tween’s first smartphone.

Cybersecurity tips: Cyber-attacks increase during the holiday season primarily because both individuals and companies keep their guards down.

Give the gift of time: Whether you’re purchasing your child’s first phone or the first smartphone for a tech-hesitant parent, spend time with them to ensure they understand the basics for navigating the operating system.

Check eligibility for free internet: Income-constrained households are eligible for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides a $30 discount on home internet service. Additionally, many providers offer a discount for bundling home internet and mobile service, which can dramatically reduce your monthly wireless bill.

Make sure they know how to add contacts, make voice/video calls and send text messages, operate the camera, connect to the internet, and download essential apps, like email.

ACP can be paired with Comcast’s Internet Essentials Plus, a service that includes 100 Mbps speed, a cable modem, access to millions of WiFi hotspots, and unlimited data for $29.95 per month. Many providers offer similar programs that pair with ACP so be sure to contact your provider to learn more.