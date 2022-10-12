Small Plates Big Impact fundraiser returns to Downtown Market Grand Rapids on October 20

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is once again hosting its annual fall fundraiser, Small Plates Big Impact, for the Downtown Market Education Foundation on October 20.

The event will take over the Market Hall from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., closing to the public or one night only. The event will include drinks and samples of food from Market vendors, along with live music and shopping.

Guests can also interact with small business owners and taste their creative food offerings created exclusively for this event.

Tickets cost $100, with all the proceeds benefiting Downtown Market Education Foundation. The funds in this non-profit support food entrepreneurs, expand opportunities

for the underserved, impact the local food economy, and empower the workforce in food service.

Learn more at downtownmarketgr.com.