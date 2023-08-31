Slippery McDivot’s Charity Golf Classic’s 25-Year Anniversary raising money for Adelante Youth Mission

Slippery McDivot’s Charity Golf Classic’s 25-Year Anniversary event will take place on September 8.

This 4 person scramble includes:



18 holes of golf with cart and golfer gift

Food and beverage stations on the course with hearty samplings from Distinctive Catering

On-course competitions with prizes

Teams are expected to arrive at Gleneagle Golf Course for a 12 p.m. shotgun start time.

Registration costs $120 per golfing team, then non-golfers can join a dinner and a silent auction for $35.

All of the funds raised at this event will be given to Adelante Youth Missionand will be used for the material costs of building and furnishing new homes in the Dominican Republic.

Learn more information by following the event on Facebook.