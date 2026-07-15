SLD Read seeking tutors in Battle Creek

Only 30% of Michigan students are reading at a proficient level, and the support for literacy continues to be spearheaded by SLD Read, a nonprofit organization that help students who struggle with literacy skills that include reading, writing, and spelling.

SLD Read serves West Michigan with offices in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek, using the Orton-Gillingham literacy approach when tutoring. The organization is currently seeking tutors in the Battle Creek area, helping students develop their skills and confidence.

SLD Read will provide training for free, and no prior experience is required to become a tutor. Training will take place August 10 through 14.

Program Director Christine Gavin sat down with Michelle to share more about the opportunity and how interested volunteers can apply.

Visit sldread.org for more information.

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