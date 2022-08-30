SLD Read searching for tutors to teach reading and writing skills

Literacy is a fundamental piece of being able to live an engaged, successful life. However, learning can be a lot more difficult for some people than others, which is where organizations like SLD Read come into play by helping bridge the gap for those who need it.

SLD Read is looking for more people who are willing and able to help teach children and adults how to read, write, and other literacy skills.

The mission of SLD Read is to help individuals with dyslexia, learning differences, and other reading challenges to develop lifelong language skills through their program. They also assist educators by learning how to identify these challenges by providing training and techniques to enhance their reading curriculum.

For anyone who wants to help in this mission, SLD Read needs tutors to help advance the education of people in need of these services. They are accepting positions for part-time and full-time tutors.

To become a tutor, participants must sign up for a training class, where they will learn all the skills they need to know to assist others seeking out SLD Read. Classes are on September 6, 15, 19, and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tutors must meet the following criteria:

High School diploma. Associate or Bachelor’s Degree preferred

Experience working with children

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Experience with computer programs and database software applications preferred

Strong interpersonal skills, including an ability and desire to work and interact with people from diverse backgrounds

Complete Orton-Gillingham training program and participate in ongoing in-services and training courses

Commit to 10—12 months of consecutive tutoring, dependent upon placement

Learn more by visiting sldread.org or calling 616-361-1182.