SLD Read is in need of tutors, here's how to sign up

When a student gets behind, especially in reading, they often stay behind and struggle through school and never reach their full potential. SLD Read is a West Michigan non-profit that strengthens the community through literacy, and they need volunteers to help students achieve in the classroom and beyond.

SLD Read is looking for more people who are willing and able to help teach children and adults how to read, write, and other literacy skills.

The mission of SLD Read is to help individuals with dyslexia, learning differences, and other reading challenges develop lifelong language skills through their program. They also assist educators by learning how to identify these challenges by providing training and techniques to enhance their reading curriculum.

Grand Rapids Tutor training sessions will take place September 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2650 Horizon Dr. SE, Suite 230.

To sign up or learn more, visit sldread.org.