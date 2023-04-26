Watch Now
Skinny Butcher shares plant-based protein recipes to satisfy the whole family

Posted at 11:36 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:36:15-04

More and more people are trying to either go completely plant-based or just cut a little more meat out of their diets, but finding yummy substitutes can be a challenge. Michigan-based brand Skinny Butcher offers plant-based protein that may food even the most dedicated meat-eater, offering yummy recipes to go with their meatless chicken.

Michigan Chef and Food Network competition winner, Megan Gregory, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some amazing and easy-to-prepare recipe ideas for vegan/vegetarian spring dishes that will delight even the meat-loving members of the family.

Discover more recipes at skinnybutcher.com.

