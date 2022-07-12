Six-time Tony Award-winning musical, "The Music Man," comes to Circle Theatre

The perky tunes of 76 trombones and 110 coronets will soon fill the Circle Theatre as the production, The Music Man, hits the local stage.

Actors Matty Owen (Marian in The Music Man) and Mike Dodge (Mayor Shinn in The Music Man) join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about their upcoming performance.

Six-time, Tony Award-winning, family-friendly, musical comedy, The Music Man, follows the story of fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the folks of River City, Iowa with promises of organizing a local band. Everything is going according to plan until Hill falls for Marian, the local librarian, and finds himself changed for the better. Circle Theatre Grand Rapids

The Music Man at Circle Theatre will be performed July 14-16, 20-24, 27-30 at 7:30 p.m. except on July 22 which is at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $26 - $30.

Tickets can be purchased at circletheatre.org or call (616)-456-6656.

Circle Theatre is located at 1703 Robinson Rd SE in Grand Rapids.

This segment is sponsored by Circle Theatre.