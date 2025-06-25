Sip, sip, hooray! Fenn Valley Vineyards' Wine Festival celebrates agriculture and community

Fenn Valley Vineyards has been owned and operated for over 50 years in Southwest Michigan. Taking advantage of the region's agricultural advantages for optimal grape crops, Fenn Valley offers traditional European wines, fruit-based wines, and ciders.

The vineyard's annual Wine Festival celebrates both the estate's birthday as well as their customers. The event offers a chance for visitors to enjoy the property, take a tasting tour, enjoy cellar demonstrations, and more.

The festival will be at the Fenn Valley Vineyards in Fennville on June 28. Tickets are $10 when purchased online and $15 at the door.

Brian Lesperance, Vice President of Fenn Valley Vineyards, sat down with Michelle to discuss the event.

Visit fennvalley.com to learn more. You an also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

