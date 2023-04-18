Sip, Shop, and Red Glasses; Red Glasses Movement has items for sale at Vintage + More

The Red Glasses Movement is selling its iconic red glasses and other swag inside a brick-and-mortar location in Grand Rapids.

Items such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, red glasses, and more will be sold inside Vintage + More on Broadmoore Street.

The mission of the Red Glasses Movement is to inspire all to live boldly, love big, and pass it on to someone else. The organization was founded in honor of 5-year-old Audrey Jandernoa, who sported her iconic red glasses and changed many lives during her short time alive.

To celebrate this new achievement, Vintage + More will be hosting a special Sip, Shop, and Red Glasses event on April 19. From 5 to 8 p.m. stop by Vintage + More to show while sipping on drinks and sampling charcuterie.

To learn more and to get involved, visit redglassesmovement.org.