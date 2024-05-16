Singer-songwriter Mary Ann Redmond writes children's book, "Boopable"

Inspiration can come from many places, and for author Mary Ann Redmond it was a fox visiting her yard. That began what became a small animal sanctuary in her backyard, giving the singer-songwriter a deeper connection to wildlife and nature, leading her to write a children's book, "Boopable."

In “Boopable!,” Redmond creates a fun rhyming scheme by combining emotions with different animals. As a professional entertainer who has won 24 Wammiesand even wrote a duet for the Celine Dion and Johnny Halladay diamond-selling album, she has included a QR code in the book that links to an animated music video for “Boopable!”

"Boopable" is available for $15.99 on Amazon.