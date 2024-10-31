Simple, inexpensive, family-friendly Halloween crafts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Want to get the house ready for Halloween and let the littles get in on the decorating fun? Here are three simple crafts that are fun, simple and inexpensive.

Family of Skeletons:

All you need for this is some colored construction paper, glue, scissors, q-tips and family photos (with similar sized heads).

Cut out the heads and cut several q-tips in two. Start by gluing down the head, the spine and the ribs, and then let your imagination go wild as you build the body!

Spiderwebs:

Search the yard or take a nature hike and find some similar-sized sticks. Grab some white yarn and your spiders of choice. Cross the sticks and secure them with the yarn. Then loop the yarn around each stick and work your way around until you reach the ends of the sticks. Knot the end and leave some length to hang the web. Add the spiders.

Mummies:

Use any glass jars you have at home - from mason jars to recycled containers of salsa or pasta sauce. Cut your toilet paper into strips and tape them on to the jar. Glue some googly eyes on and drop an led candle inside.

Happy Halloween!

