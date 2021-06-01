Watch
Silver Lake Sand Dune Jeep Invasion drives into West Michigan this weekend

June 4-6
Silver Lake Jeep Invasion
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jun 01, 2021
The Silver Lake Sand Dune Jeep Invasion is making its way to West Michigan for its fifth year.

The event will occur at a new location this year, Golden Township Park, where over 1,000 Jeep vehicles from across the country will be driven and on display.

Jeep enthusiasts and owners can take part in a Show & Shine contest, trail rides, a Blessing of the Dunes, various social events, a Performance Marketplace, and sand dune riding.

The Jeep Invasion will take place June 4-6:

  • Friday: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. Blessing of the Dunes

Vehicle registration costs $30 if paid by June 2, and $40 leading up to the event. Spectator admission is free.

To learn more, visit slsdjeepinvasion.com.

