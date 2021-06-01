Silver Lake Sand Dune Jeep Invasion drives into West Michigan this weekend

The Silver Lake Sand Dune Jeep Invasion is making its way to West Michigan for its fifth year.

The event will occur at a new location this year, Golden Township Park, where over 1,000 Jeep vehicles from across the country will be driven and on display.

Jeep enthusiasts and owners can take part in a Show & Shine contest, trail rides, a Blessing of the Dunes, various social events, a Performance Marketplace, and sand dune riding.

The Jeep Invasion will take place June 4-6:

Friday: 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. Blessing of the Dunes

Vehicle registration costs $30 if paid by June 2, and $40 leading up to the event. Spectator admission is free.

To learn more, visit slsdjeepinvasion.com.