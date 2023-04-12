Sidekicks of West Michigan gives those with or without disabilities a chance to have summer adventures

Everyone should have the opportunity to get out, have fun, and engage with others, no matter their ability. Sidekicks of West Michigan is giving those with and without disabilities a chance to have fun and build friendships this summer through a variety of excursions and activities.

Sidekicks of West Michigan is a nonprofit organization that offers individuals with and without disabilities the education and tools to gain independence and build friendships through guided adventures in inclusive settings throughout West Michigan.

Sidekicks look at every potential participant on a case-by-case basis. Generally, individuals in 7th grade and older have had the most success in these programs.

Outings will take place Monday - Friday from June through August.

To register and get a complete list of outings taking place, visit sidekickswestmichigan.orgor call 616-510-7159.