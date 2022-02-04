Shop while supporting local charities at The Big Give in Downtown Holland

Shop 'til you drop while helping the community. Downtown Holland businesses are encouraging everyone to buy items at their shops in order to support local charities during The Big Give.

More than 40 shops will be participating in The Big Give on February 5. Whenever shoppers make a purchase at shops and restaurants that day, the business will donate 15 percent of all sales to non-profit organizations that serve the West Michigan community.

Bring a non-perishable food item to Downtown Holland for the food drive for Community Action House during The Big Give and be entered to win a $50 gift card to any Downtown Holland business and a $50 donation to a charity.

For those who can't make it out to The Big Give, the next shopping event, Girlfriends Weekend, will take place March 4-6.

To learn more, visit biggiveholland.com.