Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales are back! Not only does it showcase all of the great shopping in downtown Grand Haven, but offers some of the best deals of the year!

Stores will be set up down Grand Haven Main Street. The Social District and Social Zone will also be open during the event featuring games like Corn Hole, sidewalk chalk, food, drinks, and fun for all!

Shoppers can take advantage of these sales on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and August 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.