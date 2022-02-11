Shop 'til you drop at Lowell Chocolate Stroll

It almost seems too good to be true: chocolate-themed treats and shopping everywhere! The Lowell Chocolate Stroll combines two wonderful things into a Valentine-themed weekend.

When shopping throughout the many businesses at downtown Lowell on Saturday, shoppers will not only get discounts on local items but there will be chocolate samples at every store.

Shoppers can use their punch cards at each participating location with a chance to win Lowell Bucks (which can be used at a later date at Lowell businesses.)

The Lowell Chocolate Stroll will take place on Saturday, February 12 from 12-5 p.m.