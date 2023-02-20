Shop spring styles at The Boxed Bowtique in-store or on their new app

Spring fever has arrived in West Michigan, and a little retail therapy can be just the cure we need. The ladies who run The Boxed Bowtique have been feeling it too, and offer multiple spring styles for women ready for Spring.

In addition to new spring styles, The Boxed Bowtique recently launched a new app for their store, allowing for easier shopping from a mobile device. The app is available on Google Play and The App Store.

The Boxed Bowtique is located at 135 Chicago Dr. Suite #2, in Jenison.

Start shopping and learn more at theboxedbowtique.com. Also, follow them on Instagram.