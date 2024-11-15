Shop Meijer brands for Thanksgiving dinner, help feed a family in need

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for many families that means a trip to Meijer to get everything they need. For some families, it's difficult to get a full meal on the table.

Fortunately, thanks to Meijer and their Simply Give program, the holiday season looks brighter for communities in need.

Meijer customers can shop for Frederik's brand products from November 24 through November 30, and all the proceeds will be donated to Simply Give. Customers can also purchase a Simply Give gift card at the Meijer check-out lane. When a gift card is purchased, a donation of that exact gift card will be donated to Simple Give.

The money in that program will be used to help low-income families get the food they need to prepare a Thanksgiving meal. Donations will help replenish food pantry staples like tomato sauce, pancake mix, peanut butter, applesauce, syrup, green beans, jelly, quick oats, and more.

Start shopping now, or learn more, at meijer.com.

