Shop from makers of all art mediums at the Flux Market on November 25

Sixty vendors, amazing food and drink, and opportunities to create masterpieces will all be coming to The Flux Market in Grand Rapids on November 25.

The truly unique experience brings small businesses are artists of different mediums together, creating a unique marketplace to browse, admire, and shop for handmade goods. Maker types include potters, stained glass makers, ceramic artists, macrame artists, and so much more.

The event will also be hosting free hand-building and wheel-throwing workshops throughout the duration of the event. Make an ornament or take your turn at the potter's wheel and learn to throw a pot on the wheel.

The event will take place at D2D Studios at 401 Hall St. SW from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.