Shop for a Cause: United Way's "Heart and Sole" Shoe Sale Returns!

Poverty is a multifaceted, complex issue with many misconceptions. Heart of West Michigan United Way has been investing in lasting change towards poverty reduction for over 100 years. Utilizing comprehensive approaches to understand the issues impacting poverty, events like their Heart and Sole shoe sale allow residents to support a good cause and invest in new pieces for your closet!

The Heart and Sole warehouse sale will be Saturday, June 7 at the former DeltaPlex, 2500 Turner Avenue in Grand Rapids. The sale lasts from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M., and thanks to a donation from Wolverine Worldwide, every purchase made will go towards United Way's mission of poverty reduction in West Michigan.

A wide variety of brands will be available to purchase, including Bates Footwear, Chaco, Harley-Davidson Footwear, Wolverine Boots, and more! There will also be clothing items at the event in addition to shoes.

There is a 20-item limit for customers, and credit and debit cards are preferred methods of transaction at the event. Cash sales will be rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Shoes will range in price from $15 to $25, and apparel will run from $10 to $20.

For more information, visit hwmuw.org/sale.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok