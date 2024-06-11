SHE RUNS Grand Rapids moves annual race to September 29

Want to find physical health, mental wellness, and community? Start running! While it can be a solo sport, some people and events can bring true change to your life through the movement journey of SHE RUNS Grand Rapids.

SHE RUNS Grand Rapids is a half marathon, 10K, and 5K walk/run, for all women, to celebrate and honor Title IX. This year, the event has been moved to September 29, 2024— held in April in previous years— to help lower barriers for women who want to train in safer, more approachable conditions.

Different from any other race, SHE RUNS GR will launch SHE TRAINS GR on June 22. It is a 14-week paid program for women interested in engaging with a coached, supported group to train for She Runs Grand Rapids Half Marathon.

She Runs Grand Rapids will also continue to offer free online training guidesfor all race distances.

All proceeds benefit long-standing partnerships with YWCA and Girls on the Run. For those interested in participating, registration is open! Find more information about volunteering, sponsorships, and race day info on Race Sign Up.

