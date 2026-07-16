Shanthi Appelo shares two recipes for summer grilling

Summer is grilling season, and it is a perfect opportunity to try different recipes, or try something different with commonly-grilled products.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, visited the Morning Mix with these delicious recipes!

Grilled Fish with Peach Salsa

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Fish Marinade



4 lake trout, whitefish or another white flaky fish, about 6 oz each

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. parsley, chopped



For the Peach Salsa



2 ripe peaches, diced

¼ red onion, finely chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Pinch of salt



Instructions:



In a shallow dish, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, honey, garlic, paprika, salt, pepper, and parsley. Place the fish fillets into the marinade and coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes. Avoid marinating too long, as the citrus can begin to break. While the fish marinates, combine diced peaches, red bell pepper, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil and salt in a bowl. Gently toss everything together and let it sit for 10–15 minutes so the flavors meld. Heat a grill to medium-high and lightly oil the grates to prevent sticking. Remove the fish from the marinade and place skin-side down on the grill. Cook for about 4–5 minutes per side, depending on thickness, until the fish flakes easily with a fork and has light grill marks. Transfer the grilled fish to a serving platter and spoon the peach salsa generously over the top.

Tomato Carpaccio

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:



4 beefsteak tomatoes

Coarse salt to taste

¼ cup capers

3 Tbsp. olive oil

Parmesan, grated, to taste

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. balsamic reduction

¼ cup fresh basil, finely chopped

Pepper to taste



Instructions:



Slice the tomatoes as thin as possible. It helps to use a very sharp chef’s knife. Place the tomatoes across a serving plate, lightly layering them. Sprinkle with coarse salt to taste. This helps bring out the flavor and draw out a bit of moisture. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic reduction and top with fresh basil, capers, shallot and cracked black pepper, evenly spacing out the ingredients. Allow the ingredients to sit for 5 minutes. Keeping in mind that capers are naturally salty, taste to see if any additional salt is needed.

Focusing on prevention like healthy eating and exercise can lead to lower health care costs and more affordable insurance for all. Learn about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s (BCBSM) commitment to affordability here .

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

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