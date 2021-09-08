Shadblow Theatre presents "The Sound of Music"

The hills might not be alive with the sound of music, but the Shadblow Theatre in Jenison will be as they open up their doors for the first time since the pandemic with the production of The Sound of Music.

Director Todd Avery along with actor Reese Holtrop playing Kurt Von Trapp, talk about the upcoming production.

The Sound of Music will be performed at the Jenison Center for the Arts, located at 8375 10th Avenue.

Shows will take place on September 10-11 & 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and September 12 & 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $18.50 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $8 for students.

Purchase tickets and learn more information by visiting shadblowtheatre.org.

Sponsored by Shadblow Theatre.