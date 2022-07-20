Shadblow Theatre presents "Brigadoon"

It's a musical that has been performed thousands of times on stage, and now "Brigadoon" is being presented by the Shadblow Theatre in Jenison.

When New Yorkers, Tommy Albright and Jeff Douglas, travel to Scotland for a hunting trip, they find themselves in the mysterious town of Brigadoon, a place that only comes around once every 100 years!



It is there that Tommy meets Fiona, one of the town’s beautiful villagers. They inevitably fall in love and Tommy is faced with the toughest decision of his life - return to his life in America, or stay with his love in Brigadoon. Forever. Inspired by the classic film, Brigadoon is a timeless love story that brings enchantment in the Scottish highlands to life!



With music by Lerner and Loewe, this is sure to be a hit, so grab your best kilt and join us this summer!

Performances will take place at the Jenison Center for the Arts from July 22-24 & 28-31.

Tickets cost $18.50 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $8 for students.

Click here to purchase tickets.

This segment was sponsored by Shadblow Theatre.